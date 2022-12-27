Bailard Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Popular Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.86. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

