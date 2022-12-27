Bailard Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

