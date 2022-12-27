Bailard Inc. Sells 741 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.
NYSE PGR opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
