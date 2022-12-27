Bailard Inc. Sells 741 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.