Bailard Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GXO Logistics by 7.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 25.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.