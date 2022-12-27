Bailard Inc. Sells 991 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWS opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.