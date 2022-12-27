Bailard Inc. Takes $619,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $5,597,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 179,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.