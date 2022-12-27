Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 376.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $20,165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banner by 58.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

