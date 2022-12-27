Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SILV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

