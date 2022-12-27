Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $257,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,202,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
