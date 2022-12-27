Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,420 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.65%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

