Beacon Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average is $252.62. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.