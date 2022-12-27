Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

