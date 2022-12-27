BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 125,328 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,036.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,328 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,712.7% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 39,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 45,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 69,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,969.1% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

