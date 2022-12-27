Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 51,472 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 34.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.