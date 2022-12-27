Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average of $252.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

