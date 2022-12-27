Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $565.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $577.30 and a 200-day moving average of $535.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.