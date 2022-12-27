Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 37,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

