Brookstone Capital Management Has $232,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 184,593 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

