Brookstone Capital Management Invests $239,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 81.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

