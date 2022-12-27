Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 42.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.