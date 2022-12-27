Bull Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Insider Activity

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

