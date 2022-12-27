Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,042 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Insider Activity

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.32.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Articles

