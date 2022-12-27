Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 368.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

