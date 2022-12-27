Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.