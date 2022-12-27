Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

