Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1,696.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.