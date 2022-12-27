Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.86 and a 200-day moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $115.41 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

