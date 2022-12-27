Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $115.41 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

