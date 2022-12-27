Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Decreased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

