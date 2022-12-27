Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

