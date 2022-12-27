Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.