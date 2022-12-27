Coerente Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

