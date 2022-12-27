Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 522.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

