Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 109.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Insider Activity

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average is $236.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

