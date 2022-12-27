Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.