Core Alternative Capital Acquires 139 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 35.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 185,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

