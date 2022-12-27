Core Alternative Capital Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

