Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

