Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.4% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 185,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,466,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

