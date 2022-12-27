CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

