DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 20,081 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

GOOGL stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.