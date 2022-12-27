Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $177.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.