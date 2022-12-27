Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1,489.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $180.12 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $177.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

