Diversified Trust Co Makes New $209,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

