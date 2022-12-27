Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after buying an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

