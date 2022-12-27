Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.99 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

