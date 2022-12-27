Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 341 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

