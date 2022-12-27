Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,644 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,928.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,906.8% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 910,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 864,959 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,887.3% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,934.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,012.5% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.0% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

