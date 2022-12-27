Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

