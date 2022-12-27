EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,445.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 40.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.