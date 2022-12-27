Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 738,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

